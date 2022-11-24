4A - hospital logo.jpeg

Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (STRHS)-Winchester/Sewanee received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates (STRHS)-Winchester/Sewanee's achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“Our team is committed to delivering safe, high-quality care to patients, families and visitors and ensuring that everyone has a positive experience at our hospital. Our A Grade is a reflection of the culture we have here at (STRHS)-Winchester/Sewanee and our commitment to instilling best practices as daily habits," said Adam Martin, CEO of STRHS-Winchester/Sewanee. "We have ensured that high-quality care is a way of life for our team, and we have maintained this focus on our patients despite the challenges we have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."