Southern Tennessee Regional Health System (STRHS)-Winchester/Sewanee received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates (STRHS)-Winchester/Sewanee's achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
“Our team is committed to delivering safe, high-quality care to patients, families and visitors and ensuring that everyone has a positive experience at our hospital. Our A Grade is a reflection of the culture we have here at (STRHS)-Winchester/Sewanee and our commitment to instilling best practices as daily habits," said Adam Martin, CEO of STRHS-Winchester/Sewanee. "We have ensured that high-quality care is a way of life for our team, and we have maintained this focus on our patients despite the challenges we have faced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”