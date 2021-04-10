After more than a year without monthly programming, Tullahoma Parks and Recreation has announced its Lunch and Learn programs will return this month.
“After a year in hiatus, we’re proud to welcome back our award-winning Lunch and Learn series,” parks and recreation officials announced.
The return of the Lunch and Learn programs will feature the inaugural featured speaker, Dr. Michael Bradley, officials said.
“Come hear a historical perspective on a hot topic of the day, pandemics,” officials said.
Bradley will discuss the historical context surrounding previous pandemics in the United States, such as the Spanish Flu.
The program will take place at 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 30, at D.W. Wilson Community Center, 501 N. Collins St. Reservations are required for attendance. Cost is $9 per person, which includes lunch. To reserve a space at the program, call 455-1121.
Other April programming
In addition to the first Lunch and Learn in a year, Parks and Recreation also announced more April programming.
The second annual Dehibernation Celebration is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Waggoner Park.
Plenty of bounce houses, supplied by Master of Ceremonies, will be set up at the park for children to enjoy for free.
“Bring the family, bring you chairs and blankets and picnic baskets for a fun day in the park,” officials said.
While COVID-19 precautions will be relaxed for this event, parks and rec officials request that all parents “take precautions by preparing ahead.”
“If you are sick or feeling sick, stay home,” officials said. “Masks are optional but encouraged.”
Future lunch and learns
Parks and recreation has also lined up the next two month’s programs for the Lunch and Learn.
According to Program Manager Lyle Russell, the topic for the May Lunch and Learn is Plants and Civil War Medicine. The featured speaker next month will be Jack Carman, author of “Wildflowers of Tennessee.” He will present on the historical use of everyday local plants that had medicinal uses during the Civil War.
The May program is scheduled for Friday, May 28.
The following month will see a lesson on women’s suffrage take the stage. The featured speaker will be Mary Anne Scott. She will retell the history of the women’s suffrage movement in Tennessee and its role as the state that put the vote over the top and cemented women’s right to vote.
The June program is scheduled for Friday, June 25.