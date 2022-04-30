Tempers flared at the city board meeting Monday night, as one alderman sought to discipline another during the course of regular business.
Alderman Robin Dunn sought to discuss disciplinary actions in response to Alderman Jenna Amacher’s “inappropriate behavior” toward City Administrator Jennifer Moody at both the April 11 board meeting and a Feb. 28 executive session. She moved to add that item to the agenda early on in the meeting, which was granted in a 6-1 vote with only Amacher objecting.
Amacher contended that the board’s policies and procedures manual, which was adopted at the April 11 meeting, was not yet enacted in February, therefore the disciplinary actions outlined in the manual would not apply and it would be a violation of due process for the board to take disciplinary action. She further argued that all communications discussed in an executive session are confident and privileged, meaning no board member may speak on the subjects of those sessions.
“I would say that this motion is improper,” she said.
Dunn also requested the board add another item: to invoke the power granted by the board via Title 1, Chapter 2, Section 210 of the city’s municipal code to “launch an investigation as it may deem proper.”
Alderman Daniel Berry had concerns with the second item, saying Dunn’s phrasing of the item was too broad and did not specifically outline what the board would be investigating, therefore he could not support it.
Amacher argued that Dunn was attempting to apply a section of the municipal code to the board that did not actually apply to board members. Rather, she said, the specific section Dunn used as the basis of her motion only applied to “city business.”
“We are elected officials,” she said. “I am a representative of the citizens, not the city. This does not give you the authority to investigate me, and for this to even be added to the agenda, given what it is, I should be able to invoke my rights, and I am going to deeply and vehemently oppose, because it would be a violation of due process for you to add this.”
The second item was ultimately added to the agenda 5-2, with both Amacher and Berry opposed.
Board brawl
When it came time to discuss the two items Dunn added to the agenda, sparks flew as Dunn detailed what she called “inappropriate behavior” by Amacher relating to City Administrator Jennifer Moody. She specifically highlighted how Amacher called Moody “an insulated bureaucrat,” calling her tone and choice of words “demeaning and uncalled for.” She also said during the Feb. 28 executive session, she witnessed Amacher jump up, jab her finger in Moody’s face and “scream ‘You are my employee, and I am your employer.’”
Amacher again argued that the details of any executive session of the board of mayor and aldermen are “confidential and privileged” and board members may not speak about them.
Seeking guidance from City Attorney Steve Worsham, Mayor Ray Knowis called on the attorney for advice on whether or not Dunn’s comments were allowed to be said in public since they referred to a previously closed executive session.
Worsham said as long as Dunn’s comments were not related to “the purpose of the meeting,” it was appropriate for her to address them Monday night. Amacher, however, disagreed, saying the purpose of the executive session that night was “to discuss me.” Knowis then allowed Dunn to continue after receiving the attorney’s blessing.
Dunn continued, saying Amacher’s tone Feb. 28 was “dehumanizing and cruel,” and she did not condone Amacher’s actions taken against city employees.
“Repeated actions like these create a hostile work environment and invites litigation to both Alderman Amacher and to this board if we choose not to address them,” Dunn said. “I dismiss her actions as unbecoming of the position of alderman.
Amacher came back, saying she felt it interesting to be bullied while also being called a bully and that Dunn’s characterization of the term “insulated bureaucrat” was not an insult but rather “was and is a statement of fact;” she further stated she did not mean the term as an insult. She further claimed Dunn was actually the one who invited “risk management” issues to the board by discussing things said in the executive session.
“Furthermore, to be called and told by another board member at the end of the last meeting to ‘F off’ and called an idiot, yet I’m called in here tonight and you add this to the agenda,” Amacher said to Dunn. “I am sick and tired of double standards. This is absolute inappropriate and is bullying, and I would like for it to stop.”
Mayor Pro Tem Blanks countered Amacher, saying she was “gaslighting” the board.
“To try to turn this and say you weren’t bullying is gaslighting,” he said before reminding the entire board how he admonished them about a year and a half ago to be careful of what they said and how they say it. The board did not heed that advice, he added.
“How many years is it going to be that we’re going to do this?” he asked his colleagues. “Woe to this board for our actions. Woe to this board for letting it happen. Is this the example that we set?”
Blanks then brought up the possibility that the city could lose Moody due to the actions and behavior of the board, asking who would want to come work for the City of Tullahoma with how the board has acted over the last 18 or so months.
“Who would want to come work in the city of Tullahoma when they have to sit up here and listen to this crap,” Blanks said, slamming his hand on the dais in frustration. “Woe to this city if we let this happen. Be careful what you say and how you say it.”
He further stated the board could not continue to go down the road it was on and have it be good for the city. If the board wanted to move forward and see the city grow, they needed to be better examples.
“This is sort of pitiful,” he said.
Alderman Rupa Blackwell said it was the manager’s responsibility to build employees up; her concern was the possibility of losing a staff member because that staff member was being treated poorly and other board members weren’t speaking up when it was happening.
“I feel like we, as professionals, risk our careers by being in some ways complicit as it’s happening,” she said, noting she sought guidance from the city attorney on how to handle situations when the board’s employee was being “treated inappropriately by one of my colleagues.”
“I don’t want to risk my professional credibility, and I don’t think any of us want to,” she said.
Amacher countered, saying that as Moody’s managers, it was incumbent upon the board to “have the hard conversations” with her. She said she was “very direct,” which was “part of the reason that I got elected.”
“People like that I am direct,” she added, noting that if she were put in a courtroom, her attitude would not seem as “brash” as those on the board seem to view her. She cited the differences in backgrounds to hers. Amacher also took umbrage to the possibility of being censured for “indecorous language” or “indecorous actions,” as the terms were “highly subjective.”
“What is indecorous or offensive to one may not be to another,” she said, noting she actually addressed those comments in a Facebook Live video posted after the April 11 meeting. “It is never my intent to disrespect you, Mrs. Moody, but it is my intent to serve as a check and a balance on the powers of the administration of this city.”
She further argued the board’s role is to serve as a check on the city government, stating the board members work for the citizens, not the city, and that meant holding Moody accountable as the board’s sole employee. She added she would not apologize for doing that.
Dunn countered with a different perspective.
“Holding someone accountable and abusing that person in public are two very different things,” she said.
Alderman Daniel Berry then spoke to Amacher’s claims that her intent should matter. Regardless of one’s intent, he said, the board should be mindful of how it makes an employee feel, acknowledging that he, too, can be crass or direct at times.
“You have to listen to your employees and, without political correctness, you do have to understand how your words and actions affects them and how it does make them feel,” he said, noting that if Moody had spoken to her employees the way Amacher has spoken to Moody, the board would take issue with it.
“I guarantee you that the board would have a problem with how she spoke to that person, and I know that that has been brought up before as one of the accountability items,” Berry said.
He further recognized that there was an issue with the board’s relationship with the city administrator and hoped that the issue could be resolved individually first, possibly by sitting down one-on-one, which he said has worked for him in his company. He agreed the board needed to hold Moody accountable, but that there was already a way to do that, like with her annual evaluation, that “it’s not barking at somebody.”
Berry further stated that there was no other way to hold Amacher accountable for her behavior other than a censure, as she is an elected official just like the rest of the board. Short of committing a crime, he said, there wasn’t anything else the board could do. He also said he would not want to be complicit in the inappropriate behavior by seeing it and not saying anything about it, but that there was a way to handle things properly. He suggested that perhaps the board needed to have its own retreat to repair some broken relationships among one another.
Alderman Sernobia McGee also addressed the issue, saying she was equally frustrated with the continued dysfunction of the city board. Board members are held to a higher standard, she said, and there were “too many personal agendas” that were hindering the board’s ability to “properly take care of the business of the citizens and the city.”
“This type of stuff keeps escalating each meeting,” she said, “and I don’t like being associated with foolishness.”
McGee said as a member of upper management, there was a way to speak to employees. As a manager, she said, the board was a servant leader to those under their employ. It was not the job, however, speak down to people or to validate themselves for whatever reason.
Like Blanks, McGee said she was “so sick of this.” While she enjoyed being an alderman, McGee said this kind of situation was “just a little too much.”
“This is all I hear when the community or the citizens come to me, is how ridiculous we look, we act,” she said. “We’re not really taking care of city businesses or the citizens’ concerns. It’s embarrassing. I just want it to stop.”
She further called for the board members to put aside “all these personal agendas” and do a teambuilding exercise if that would solve the problems the board faces. The board should not be having any personal agendas, because they were there to serve the people, and it was “getting on my nerves.”
Knowis offered a final opinion, stating he did not believe all the issues before the board would be solved that night; however, he added that in city hall, Moody’s door was “open to any alderman at any time.” If there was an issue that anyone needed to solve, he said, he suggested they address them with Moody directly and avail themselves of her office hours.
Dunn concluded by saying that would be the last time she brought up Amacher’s behavior without an accompanying motion for a censure or a fine.
“We have to be accountable,” she said.
Move to investigate
Following the extended discussion about Amacher’s actions, the board then addressed Dunn’s second agenda addition. She sought to invoke Title 1, Chapter 2, Section 210 of the municipal code to launch an investigation of Amacher and potentially formally discipline her as deemed appropriate; however, that section of the city code does not apply to the city board, only to lower boards and commissions, such as the Airport Authority, Planning Commission or Tourism Council.
Amacher noted the lack of applicability to the mayor, stating the board did not have the authority to investigate an elected official using that statute, with which Berry agreed.
“Mr. Mayor I ask that you proceed with caution, given my rights,” Amacher warned the mayor while the attorney reviewed the statute.
Worsham reviewed the particular statute cited by Dunn before concurring with Amacher and Berry.
“I do not believe this [statute] would apply in this case,” he told the board. He offered an alternative, however, citing the ethics provisions of the city code. Title 1, Section 7 outlines the Code of Ethics and how it applies to “all full-time and part-time elected or appointed officials and employees,” including the board. If a board member is found to have violated the code of ethics, they would be “subject to punishment as provided by the municipality’s charter or other applicable law,” as well as a censure by the governing body.
“I think that if this board were to find that someone had violated the provisions regarding ethics, they would be subject to censure,” he said.
Dunn said the matter was not an ethics violation, prompting Worsham to cite another provision of city governing documents.
“The other thing that might be applicable is if this board were to find that someone was guilty of indecorous language, under 1-702 [sic] Special Rules, ‘Any member using profane or indecorous language in a board meeting shall be fined fifty dollars,’” he said. “Those are the only two kinds of things that might be applicable. I don’t think than an investigation would be applicable under this section.”
Parliamentarian Patricia Junkin asked if the board had a process in place to investigate disciplinary matters before they are brought to the public meeting, which she said was of great concern to her as a parliamentarian. Certain processes and procedures are outlined in Robert’s Rules of Order, which the board follows for meetings, and Junkin said she believed both of Dunn’s motions to be out of order per those rules.
Worsham said he believed if the offense happened “in the presence of the body,” the board could “go ahead and have a censure without ‘trial.’” However, he said, the board did not charge anyone with an ethics violation, so the conversation was “beside the point.”
“If the board doesn’t find there’s an ethical issue then no, we could not take that action, in my opinion,” he said.
The mayor asked Worsham to clarify if he thought Dunn’s second motion was out of order, which Worsham confirmed. Because the motion was out of order, the mayor ceased discussion of the matter, and the board adjourned.