The past week John Slatten checked the Tennessee Lottery app for the Wednesday evening Tennessee Cash drawing results. Ticket in hand, he noticed he had hit two numbers, and then he looked again. He had them all, making his ticket worth $1,178,746.
“I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it,” Slatten said. “I can’t express it. It was something else.”
Slatten rushed to his fiancée Michelle’s work in Sparta to tell her about the good fortune. After sharing the news, he continued to run errands, which included taking his brother to buy a car part at O’Reilly’s and then a stop for lunch.
It was about an hour later, Slatten said, when he realized he didn’t have the ticket anymore. “I couldn’t find it anywhere,” he said.
It should be noted that lottery tickets are bearer instruments, just like cash. If a player loses his ticket, anyone can claim it. The Lottery always encourages players to sign their ticket immediately after purchase to identify it as theirs and to help prevent someone else from cashing it, in the event that it is lost or stolen.
Slatten immediately began retracing his steps and pulled into the O’Reilly’s parking lot where he saw it lying on the ground, right next to the driver’s side door of another vehicle. “It’s a million-dollar ticket, and someone stepped right over it,” Slatten said.
Slatten’s ticket is one of five tickets worth $1 million or more sold in Tennessee this month and the 310th ticket sold worth $1 million or more since the Lottery began Jan. 20, 2004.
Slatten and his fiancée will continue working and have plans to buy a house of their own and better vehicles as well as investing. Mainly, their plan is to live life with “not a whole lot of worries,” he said.
His win comes on the heels of a Columbia man who also became a millionaire.
Brian Pullin knew when he first saw how small the “2” was printed on his Ultimate 200X instant game ticket that there would be numerous zeros following it.
“I saw the ‘2.’ It was very small, and I knew,” the Columbia resident said. “I said, ‘Oh my God, I’m rich. I gotta go.’”
He had already won $500 Friday playing 100X Bonus. He used winnings to buy an Ultimate 200X ticket, an instant game with overall odds of 1:2.92, which made him a multi-millionaire.
Pullin jumped in his Jeep at the Lion Market on East James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia, and called his fiancée Amanda, who was waiting at the end of the driveway when he got home.
“She met me out front, and then I had a few tears of joy because I knew our life was about to change,” Pullin said. “We woke up Saturday morning and just started laughing.”
He plans to buy himself and his fiancée new cars, pay off bills and take care of his family. He also owns a home renovation business, and he will continue working, using some of his winnings to invest in his business.
“My favorite thing about the Lottery is the excitement of it. It can be life-changing,” Pullin said. “I woke up a millionaire this morning, which is an amazing thing.”