Is COVID-19 an overblown case of the flu or a pandemic that threatens the lives of millions around the globe? That question came to a head in the checkout line of the Manchester Walgreens this past week and has police looking for a woman who allegedly spit at a fellow customers after she asked her to observe social distancing.
Sheila Mason, 52, of Decherd, has filed a police report, alleging that a fellow customer in Manchester Walgreens spat in her face on May 4. Mason alleged that when she was checking out at Walgreens, a female entered the line behind her at a close distance. Mason asked her to move back and comply with the 6-foot rule of social distancing, but she became irate and called social distancing “a bunch of BS.”
Capt. Dale Robertson with the Manchester Police Department “responded to the area of Walgreens to BOLO (be on the lookout) for a gray Toyota Tacoma, in reference to an assault that just occurred inside Walgreens near the checkout area” about 1:45 p.m. on May 4, according to the police report.
Robertson, along with other MPD officers, failed to locate the vehicle in question.
“I made contact with the victim Ms. Sheila Mason by phone and had her meet me at the Manchester Police Department,” Robertson said. “Upon speaking with Ms. Mason, she advised that she was checking out at Walgreens. A female subject entered the line behind her at a close distance. Ms. Mason requested the female to move back to the blue dot to comply with the 6-foot rule of social distancing. The female subject became irate at Ms. Mason, stating that ‘it was a bunch of BS.’
“Ms. Mason stated that the female subject blew and (spat) in her face. Ms. Mason advised that she began to call the police as the female subject continued to verbally assault her. The female subject entered the passenger seat of a gray Tacoma with a male driver and left heading north on Hillsboro Blvd.”
Mason described the female subject as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 135 lbs., with brown hair, according to the report.
“I advised Ms. Mason that a report would be on file at the Manchester Police Department,” Robertson said. “Ms. Mason did give a written statements of the event.”