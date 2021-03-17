Those looking to support the arts can purchase a specialty license plate.
The state of Tennessee is one of 15 states that offers more than 100 specialty license plates for drivers to display on their vehicles.
Various organizations have plates available for drivers to purchase, and the proceeds from the plates go to the organizations.
One of these organizations that has three specialty plates is the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Tullahoma Arts Council (TAC) Chairman Greg Gressel stated a percentage of the arts specialty plates go to the Tennessee Arts Commission to help fund grants for the arts.
“It’s certainly a benefit for all of the arts in a time where people wonder ‘what can I do?” Gressel said. “This is great funding for all the arts in the community.”
He added organizations that have benefited from grants provided by the commission include South Jackson Civic Center, Tullahoma Fine Arts Center, Motlow State Community College and Tullahoma City Schools.
According to TAC Secretary Coleen Saunders, last year’s sales from the specialty plates have helped to create over 900 grants in 92 counties.
The cost to purchase a specialty license plate costs $35 a year where 90 percent of the money is sent to the arts commission. For more information on how to purchase a specialty license plate contact the county clerk’s office at 723-5106.