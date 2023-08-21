Patients who go to Spectrum Medical will be seeing a new face as Tullahoma native Jennifer Stroop has joined the staff as a physician assistant.
Stroop is a graduate from Tullahoma High School and received her Bachelor of Science from East Tennessee State University. Stroop said she is currently working on receiving her Doctorate of Medical Science from Butler University, and she has been working in the healthcare field since 2008, with 15 years of experience as a registered dental hygienist before starting her career as a physician assistant.
“It has always been my plan to come back to my hometown and serve the community,” she said. “I worked in Hilton Head, S.C., for one year after graduating with my bachelor's degree then moved back to Tullahoma as an RDH at Janette Gardner Family Dentistry. After graduating from Yale, I had several out-of-town job offers but it was my goal to be able to take care of my hometown community.”
Stroop’s role and duties as a physician assistant are vast, with her being a certified state licensed medical provider.
“I am able to diagnose and treat patients, prescribe medications, suture wounds, order and interpret blood work and other medical tests such as ultrasounds, CT scans, MRIs, among other duties,” she said. “A PA can work in any healthcare specialty, but I chose family medicine because there are a variety of clinical issues I may encounter each day. No day is the same and you have to stay on top of medical advancements, medications and treatments.”
She added that she has to have 100 hours of continuing education every two years to ensure that she is always up to date on the latest in medicine.
Stroop said she is looking forward to working with everyone at Spectrum Medical and making a positive impact in the community, improving patients' quality of life and establishing life-long relationships with her patients.
“Jennifer is devoted to supporting the healthcare needs of the Tullahoma community,” Dr. Richard Cole, M.D., said. “Having worked and resided here for the majority of her life, Jennifer is a friendly and familiar face we know our patients will value and trust.”
Spectrum Medical was established in July 1991, and the office is located at 2106 N. Jackson St. Business hours for Spectrum Medical are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with summer hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The care Spectrum Medical provides includes general medical care, minor in-office surgery, X-ray, spirometry, breath alcohol testing, DOT exams, physical exams, routine, and sick health care. U/A’s and rapid tests are done in the office, while more complex labs are drawn in the office, collected that evening and sent off to Lab Corp where results are usually back in a few days.
To make an appointment, call the office at 931-455-2045.