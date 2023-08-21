Jennifer Stroop

Jennifer Stroop

 Photo provided

Patients who go to Spectrum Medical will be seeing a new face as Tullahoma native Jennifer Stroop has joined the staff as a physician assistant.

Stroop is a graduate from Tullahoma High School and received her Bachelor of Science from East Tennessee State University. Stroop said she is currently working on receiving her Doctorate of Medical Science from Butler University, and she has been working in the healthcare field since 2008, with 15 years of experience as a registered dental hygienist before starting her career as a physician assistant.

