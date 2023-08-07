A chase through two counties ended after deputies deployed spike strips, stopping the suspect cold.
The driver, Charles Frank Vehonsky, was taken into custody without injury. He was charged with: felony evading, felony possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
“Another person tried and failed,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department declared on the capture of the fugitive. “You can't outrun radios, cooperating agencies, and determined officers.”
The multi-county trek began when the Winchester Police Department units initiated a vehicle pursuit with a black Audi sedan this past week in Franklin County. Dispatch advised Franklin County units of the pursuit and that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed North Bound on 41A towards Estill Springs. Sergeant Kason Bolin and Deputy Robbie Wilkinson joined the pursuit but terminated the pursuit because of the high rate of speed and entering a neighboring jurisdiction.
Tullahoma Police Department picked up the pursuit, and the vehicle reentered Franklin County on Old Tullahoma Road. Franklin County deputies re-engaged in the pursuit, and the vehicle changed directions and began heading back towards Tullahoma on Old Tullahoma Road. Coffee County Sheriff's Deputies successfully deployed spike strips near Oak Drive. The spike strips deflated all four tires. Deputy Wilkinson used his patrol vehicle to knock the vehicle off the roadway near Brother's Market on Westside Drive.
“We are thankful for the cooperation and help from Winchester Police Department, Tullahoma Police Department, and Coffee County Sheriff's Office,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said.