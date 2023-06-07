Tullahoma saw the gates of Splash Island open on May 19, with the pool to remain open for visitors through Monday, Sept. 4.
Until the pool is closed for the end of summer, visitors are welcome from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. After August 2, the pool will only be open on weekends Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning August 5.
Splash Island is an outdoor pool operated by Tullahoma Parks and Recreation. Originally an Olympic sized pool built in the late 1970s, Splash Island reopened in June of 2015 after undergoing a complete renovation.
The new multi-use pool includes a splash pad, three 25 foot tall water slides, and a 300 foot lazy river. The concession stand offers plenty of poolside treats as well as healthy and fresh options.
Entry for all visitors, including chaperones not swimming, is $5 per person. No group rates or pool passes are currently offered.
Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult to enter Splash Island. Children 13 and over can attend unaccompanied. Children under 18 cannot supervise other children/siblings at the pool without an adult attending. An adult must be present. The pool does not currently offer swimming lessons.
The pool does not allow outside food or drinks (except birthday cakes for booked parties). There is a concession option on site, or there are limited passes for exit and re-entry during a session. Absolutely no coolers are allowed in the gates without supervisor inspection and permission (medical/infant milk supplies only).
Public Parties are held when the pool is also open to the public during normal business hours. The Party Paddock area will be reserved for your party's use during your stay at Splash Island.
The Party Paddock has five picnic tables that seat up to 40 people (8 per table) under the blue and yellow canopy. Additional tables around the paddock are first come, first served. To learn more about hosting parties at Splash Island, visit the Splash Island Birthday Party page.
If Splash Island doesn't open at the scheduled time or lightning is imminent, an inside party area is offered for the celebration. If the party host chooses not to enter Splash Island due to questionable weather or Splash Island is unable to open, the host will be refunded the admission cost difference ($20 to $100 or $40 to $200). No refunds will be issued if the party host chooses to enter Splash Island. The indoor pool is not available for parties during summer months.
If lightning is within 10 miles of Splash Island the pool will be cleared and will remain closed until lightning is more than 10 miles away. No refunds will be issued.