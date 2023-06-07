Splash Island

Tullahoma saw the gates of Splash Island open on May 19, with the pool to remain open for visitors through Monday, Sept. 4.

Until the pool is closed for the end of summer, visitors are welcome from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. After August 2, the pool will only be open on weekends Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning August 5.

