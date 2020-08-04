Now that school is back in session, Splash Island is now only operating on the weekends, as opposed to each day.
Each year the park reduces its operating hours once school is back in session due to a lack of lifeguards and lack of attendance.
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, most of the lifeguards employed at the water park are high school age, so “we lose them when school goes back.” Additionally, she said, attendance drops once students are back in the classroom, but the park continues to operate on weekends as long as staffing needs are met and attendance is sustainable.
Earlier this year, some city officials floated the idea of extending the water park’s season after its opening was delayed due to COVID-19, but Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick said that may not happen due to the park’s attendance history.
“Right now our plans are to open on weekends until Labor Day only,” Glick told The News. “However, if staff is available and attendance is still high, we will extend the weekend hours. Past experience tells us that attendance drops drastically around Labor Day, so it is doubtful we will open past that.”
