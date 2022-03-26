The Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department is looking for lifeguards for the upcoming summer pool season.
According to Facilities Manager Sheila Rico, a typical season at Splash Island Water Park sees around 80 lifeguards ready to staff the pool and maintain safety in the water park. The reason the number is that high, she said, is the flexibility in the schedules the department offers for its lifeguards. Because lifeguards at the pool tend to be high school or early college students, they require flexible schedules that work with their school schedules or work and extracurricular schedules.
“To have the flexibility that we need to open two sessions [at Splash Island], I need between 70 and 80 lifeguards,” Rico told The News.
In the past, Splash Island has offered two swimming sessions at the pool—a morning and afternoon session with an hour-long break in between to give the lifeguards a break and do required maintenance of the pool. However, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent staffing shortages, the pool has yet to return to its two-session offerings. Last summer, the pool only offered a single session for swimmers to enjoy.
This year, Rico said, the department is looking to change things up and try to offer more swim sessions for residents and guests of the pool. Ideally, she said, the pool will offer two three-and-a-half-hour sessions each day, and attendees will no longer need to pay to get into the second session if they come in the morning and stay for the day. The $5 admission price will remain in effect, meaning guests will see a 50% savings for a full day of water park fun.
In the past, pool guests were required to pay for both sessions if they wanted to enjoy a full day of outdoor pool fun. This time around, that second round of admission will no longer be required, though they will still be required to leave the pool area for that hour-long break in between sessions.
“People will be asked to leave, but they can go shop Tullahoma at that time,” she said.
Rico said Splash Island is a hugely popular water park, attracting guests from the local area and beyond, including folks from the Nashville area and even other states, like Alabama. From the Nashville area gusts, Rico said, she’s heard their praise for the size of the park and its amenities.
“Our facility is very unique in that it’s something for a lot of different ages but isn’t spread out as much as Nashville Shores, for instance,” she said. “Everybody is contained, and people aren’t worried about their kids as much as in a bigger facility.”
All those plans, however, rest on the department receiving enough interest in becoming a lifeguard for the summer. Without the proper staffing, Rico said, Splash Island cannot offer the two sessions like department officials would like.
“We don’t have the interest that we had when we originally opened,” she said. “We could maybe run with 60 guards, depending on their availability.”
In order to be a lifeguard, interest applicants must be at least 15 years old, take a Red Cross lifeguard training course and pass a swimming ability test. But those concerned about their mastery of the water need not worry, Rico said, because the department is ready and willing to help anyone interested in improving their swimming abilities in order to be a lifeguard if needed.
There are two different swimming tests that applicants can take, as well, Rico said. Lifeguards for Splash Island only will be required to swim 100 yards, or equal to four pool lengths, tread water for 2 minutes and retrieve a 10-pound brick at a depth of 5 feet. Those wishing to lifeguard the outdoor water park and the indoor pool will be asked to swim 300 yards, or the equivalent to 12 pool lengths, tread water for 2 minutes and retrieve a 10-pound brick at the 5-feet depth. The difference in the two swimming tests is based on the depth of the two pools. Splash Island is only 5 feet deep at its tallest, whereas the indoor pool is 12 feet deep at its tallest point.
Additionally, Rico said, the Red Cross lifeguard training course is offered at-cost, meaning potential lifeguards will pay no extra fee to the department for their lifeguard certification. Lifeguards do not need to be Tullahoma citizens, either. Anyone can take the course, though there is a slight difference in the course fee for nonresidents. Those living in the city limits will see a $125 course fee, while nonresidents will be asked to pay $200.
The difference in price, Rico said, was due to the number of training given to lifeguards who did not end up working in Tullahoma.
Even with the course fee, Rico said, applicants with financial trouble should not worry about not being able to afford the course. Instead, she said, applicants should contact her or Aquatics Coordinator Nicole Harden, and they can work out a payment plan where the course fee is taken out of their paychecks in installments.
For more information on becoming a lifeguard, contact Harden at 455-1121 or via email at nharden@tullahomatn.gov. Rico may also be reached by phone at 455-1121, and her email address is srico@tullahomatn.gov.