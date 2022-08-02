Following a busy summer season, Splash Island is shifting to weekend-only openings as school begins.
“With school starting, at least half of our lifeguards are high school kids, so we can’t be open during the day during the week,” explained Dave Anderson, Tullahoma Parks and Rec Director. For the month of August and the weekend of Labor Day, Splash Island will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Events will continue to be held at the pool during the weekends, including a city employee day on August 7, grandparents’ day on August 14, and a special birthday celebration for the father of modern surfing, Duke Kahanamoku, on August 20 and 21. Activities will include stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and log rolling.
Splash Island was briefly closed in July for repairs.
“We had some mechanical issues that caused some green algae in the pool, and it took the weekend for us to take care of the algae and short-term fix the pool pump issues that were going on,” said Anderson. “Right after the employee pool party, we’re going to do a major repair on the pool filtering system and on the chlorinator pump. It just took us that long to get the crew in here, but with us being closed Monday through Friday, that’s going to be the perfect time for us to make those repairs. The pool is perfectly safe, obviously, and it’s looking much, much better.”
Splash Island is located in the D.W. Wilson Community Center, on N. Collins Street.