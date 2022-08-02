Splash Island

Guests enjoy some of the last days of the season at Splash Island, cooling off from the summer heat.

 Photo by Caitlin Able

Following a busy summer season, Splash Island is shifting to weekend-only openings as school begins.

“With school starting, at least half of our lifeguards are high school kids, so we can’t be open during the day during the week,” explained Dave Anderson, Tullahoma Parks and Rec Director. For the month of August and the weekend of Labor Day, Splash Island will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.