Businesses, eateries and more can still sign up to help sponsor the annual Independence Day Regional Celebration, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 3, at Frazier McEwen Park and Grider Stadium. City officials announced the return of the Independence Day fun earlier this year, bringing joy to area residents after last year’s cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gates open for the event at 3 p.m., allowing attendees to take advantage of the free music, games, food trucks, kids’ zone and more before the fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Musical acts for this year’s Independence Day celebration are crowd favorites Vinyl Radio and Sixwire. Vinyl Radio is a 1970s and ‘80s cover band, and Sixwire is a staple of Nashville Predators’ games in Music City.
“There are so many fun activities planned for this even that we are expecting to draw thousands of people from the surrounding communities,” Mayor Ray Knowis said. “The board of mayor and aldermen want to invite everyone in our neighboring communities to come to the park and celebrate our independence.”
Fireworks will be presented by Pyro Shows, Inc., a national pyrotechnics company that has presented shows around the world, including Nashville, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and New York City. The show will be the largest fireworks show in the area, according to city officials, including more close-up fireworks and larger mortars added to the spectacular.
“Be sure to find a spot on the baseball field,” Interim Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Kraft said. “Visitors will have the best experience when they enjoy the show from inside Grider Stadium.”
The event is currently looking for event sponsors. Four different sponsor levels are available: Minuteman, Liberty Bell, Eagle and Patriot. The lowest sponsorship level, Minuteman, is available for $100 - $500 and grants sponsors recognition on the event website. The next level up, Liberty Bell, sees $1000-and-up sponsors receive all Minuteman benefits as well as their logo on the event T-shirt and five free T-shirts provided. The Eagle level sponsorship includes lower level benefits, emcee recognition, social media post recognition, their logo on the T-shit and 10 free T-shirts, recognition on the event website and their logo posted in a prominent place at the celebration event. Cost for the Eagle sponsorship is at least $2,500.
The top tier sponsorship, Patriot, is at least $5,000 and includes all lower level sponsorship benefits as well as banner display space on the main stage, a 10x20-foot booth in the highest traffic areas at the event, two reserved tables underneath a tent, their logo in all promotional material and 20 free T-shirts.
There is limited availability for the Liberty Bell, Eagle and Patriot level sponsorships, so contact Tullahoma Parks and Recreation quickly to reserve a space.
In addition to sponsors for the event, the parks and recreation department is seeking vendors to sell their products at the celebration, which draws hundreds of visitors to the area. There are two different booth sizes available for vendors to choose from: a 10-by-20-foot booth for $145 or a 10-by-30-foot booth for $200 each.
Currently, the city has several large sponsors lined up for the event, including Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, L&H Distributing and Cherokee Distributing.
For more information on vendor booths or sponsorships, please contact Tullahoma Parks and Recreation at 455-1121. Sponsorship deadline is Monday, June 14.
For more details, contact Jordan Wilkins at 455-2648 or complete the form available online at tullahomatn.gov/fireworks/ and mail it to Tullahoma Fireworks, P.O. Box 807, Tullahoma, TN 37388.