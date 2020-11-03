Tullahoma News Sports Editor Zach Birdsong has added another award to his collection, taking third place in the International Photography Awards.
Birdsong’s winning photo was of Cardi B performing at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in 2019 for the “Professional Advertising/Music” category.
“They had different advertising categories, and music was one of them,” Birdsong said. “I thought it was a really good photo, and apparently so did the judges.”
According to its website, the International Photography Awards (IPA) is an annual competition for professional, amateur and student photographers on a global scale “to salute the achievements of the world’s finest photographers, to discover new and emerging talent and to promote the appreciation of photography.”
This was the first time Birdsong entered the contest after he saw a friend’s Facebook post stating they were entering it. After looking into the contest, he decided to submit three photos.
“When I saw this opportunity to submit some photos, I took full advantage,” Birdsong said. “I’ve always prided on myself at trying to be the best at what I do and I'm also very competitive.”
Along with taking third place, he received an honorable mention for his photo of Terrance Martin speaking into a bullhorn in front of 5-year-old Jade Battle at the peaceful protest march in Winchester back in June, which he still considers an honor.
There is an entry fee to submit photos, so that is why Birdsong submitted only three photos. He said he was comfortable with the photos he chose, even though one didn’t place at all.
“Obviously one of them didn’t place, which I was disappointed by, but the third place makes up for it,” Birdsong said.
Even though one of his photos placed, Birdsong said he wants to push himself to be better.
“I want to get better,” he said. “That’s one of things about me, is I’m continually working to get better at any area, whether it’s photography or writing. I want to be the best.”
The year 2020 has been professionally rewarding for Birdsong, as he took first place for Best News Photograph in the 2020 Tennessee Press Awards for his photo of former Tullahoma High School wrestler Jane Allen hugging coach Jenna Morris after winning her semi-final bout in overtime.
He was also recently honored by the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education for his years of sports coverage, which he said was a big honor.
“I can’t thank enough the Tullahoma City Schools system enough for that; it meant a lot to me,” Birdsong said. “I honestly can’t even sum up how the last couple of weeks have been for me.”
Birdsong plans on entering the international photo contest again next year depending on what photos he has or what he’ll take in the year.
During his time at The News, Birdsong has won three first place awards from TPA: two for Best Sports Photo and one Best News Photo.