Eight more legends of Tullahoma athletics will be enshrined Feb. 12 when the Tullahoma Sports Hall of Fame inducts the Class of 2022 into its hallowed halls.
The event will be held Feb. 12, beginning with social hours at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. at D.W. Wilson Community Center. Tickets are $50 for the event, which is a joint cooperative between the Tullahoma Sports Council and Tullahoma Parks and Recreation. Tickets for the event had been sold out by press time.
This year’s class will include the Jerry Mathis, Joe Moon, Phyllis Hines, Eugene London, Sr., W.C. (Dub) Cooper, John Welsh, Marlin Alsup and the 1965 men’s basketball team.
D.W. Wilson Community Center is located at 501 N. Collins St. Tickets are available for purchase at Housholder-Artman, 115 N. Jackson St., SmartBank, 1400 N. Jackson St., and Nature’s Elite, 1905 N. Jackson St., Suite 930.
Marlin Alsup
In 1958 he was on first ever West Junior High team and in 1958-1961 played for Tullahoma High School.
As a junior he was all-conference and all-district and was leading scorer for first ever Tullahoma State Tournament Team
As a senior he set and still holds single season scoring records for total points (764) and per game average (28.3).
He holds the Tullahoma gym scoring record (41 points in 78-76 win over Manchester) and individual school record (47 points in district tournament win over Franklin County)
He scored 152 total points in the district tournament, a 38 point average (no three point line).
He was the first career 1,000 scorer in Tullahoma history
He was first team all-state, Nashville Tennessean all-midstate, Nashville Banner all-midstate, all-district and all-region tournament teams
He also had excellent college careers at Tennessee Tech and Belmont and was a standout baseball player.
1964-65 Tullahoma Men’s Basketball Team
The team record included 24 wins, a school record and an average margin of victory of 19 points. They had four losses with an average margin of defeat of four points
At the time, they were considered the best team in school history as all three in-state losses were to state tournament teams, including an overtime loss to Murfreesboro Central, the eventual state champion with a 36-0 record.
Although still considered as one of the better basketball teams in school history, many feel as if the greatest accomplishment, and most proud of by team members, is the fact that it was the first integrated team to take to the hardwood at THS and was done with much success. Even though there were many unknowns in the coming year, many in administration credit this basketball team with helping the school make as smooth a transition as possible.
There were some things that had to be dealt with, not only by the team, but with each individual player as well. One was additional players added to the team. Each team, Davidson Academy and THS, had players from previous years that knew who was returning and who they would be competing with for playing time. All this changed with some disappointments for sure. Adjustments were made and team unity was achieved. With integration only just beginning in the south, this team had to deal with restaurants that refused service and there was even a motel that refused to let the team stay after the team’s arrival. It was handled gracefully by Coach Phelps as well as the players. Coach Phelps found lodging for the team (much nicer by the way) and the team went out and won the game that night.
Although this team faced challenges that came with newly integrated teams, there were positive experiences this team had in the mid-sixties that truly brings meaning to the saying “it is not about the game but the people you play with.”
Members included:
Coach Dale Phelps – Starting his fifth season at THS following a string of one-year coaches. Coach Phelps became the longest tenured coach and has more wins than any basketball coach in THS history.
Seniors
Larry Smith - All State, All Mid-State, District MVP, All Region, All CTC. Went on to play baseball at TTU and later drafted by the Boston Red Sox
Daymon Bean – All State 3rd Team, All Mid-State Honorable Mention, All District, All CTC
John Hilbrant – All State Honorable Mention, All Mid-State Honorable Mention
Doug Rowe – All Mid-State Honorable Mention
Joe Peterson
Juniors
Wayne Shaw – All State Honorable Mention, All Mid-State Honorable Mention, All District
Gary Holt
Eddie White
Ron Bailey
Dale Alsup – went on to play basketball at Belmont University and was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame.
Sophomores
Dale Gary
Bruce Morehead
Wilburn Conda (Dub) Cooper
Nickname: Legend of the Gridiron
Cooper is the famed Wildcat Coach for whom the gridiron that the Wildcats play on under the Friday night lights is named for.
Dub was born Oct. 9, 1928 in Knoxville on Cornell Street, which is now part of the University of Tennessee campus. He played his high school ball in Knoxville where he was All-South, but per his son Dirk, there was always a soft spot for Tullahoma in his heart. “Tullahoma was everything to him”.
He played football for the University of Tennessee under Coach Neyland, lettering in 1948, 1949, and 1950. He was Player of the Week against Alabama in 1948 where he ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown.
He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Education while at the University of Tennessee.
Cooper served his country in the Air Force and also played for the Air Force Bombers, a traveling service academy team, putting up impressive numbers and an undefeated season.
1954 – THS Assistant Football Coach
1956-1966 - THS Football Coach where he coached the team to a 68-36-6 record, winning four Central Tennessee Conference titles. He was the all-time winningest coach until his mark was broken recently by Wildcat Coach John Olive.
After coaching, Cooper became Athletic Director and was also principal at West in Tullahoma for many years. He also coached girls and boys basketball.
Dub Cooper met his wife Betty Jo Lambdin at the University of Tennessee and married her his senior year. They have twin sons, Dirk and Mike.
Coach Cooper passed away April 11, 2021 at the age of 92.
Joe Moon
Joe was a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University where he majored in Recreation and Leisure Administration. He started working with the Tullahoma city government on Feb. 24, 1975 as a Recreation Center Supervisor and was promoted to Parks and Recreation Director in March 1988, serving until he stepped down in June 2000. He retired on March 2, 2015 as the Recreation Superintendent and started working part time the next day at C. D. Stamps Community Center.
Established the Joe Moon Scholarship Fund which benefits MTSU students majoring in Recreation.
The City of Tullahoma renamed a portion of West Hogan Street between D.W Wilson Community Center and the Imagination Station in memory of Joe on June 14, 2021.
Joe was killed in a car accident July 14, 2016.
Eugene R “Jinks” London, Sr.
He was a TSSAA Official 1965 – 2014 and was inducted into the TSSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. He officiated High School State Championships in Football, Basketball and Baseball and numerous TSSAA State Playoff Football games and worked TSSAA Basketball State Tournaments and Playoff games
He formed his own officiating association in basketball and football prior to integration and officiated college baseball and basketball on both the Division 1 and Junior College levels
He served as a TSSAA Assigning Officer for the Central TN Baseball Umpires Association for 20 year and he worked several months as a traveling official with the Harlem Globetrotters in the 1960s.
He graduated from Davidson Academy where he played baseball, football and basketball.
After a tour in the Army after graduation, he joined the Army Reserve. He later joined the National Guard’s 251st S&S Company and served a tour of duty during Desert Storm. After retiring from the Army and National Guard, he remained a member of the Tennessee State Guard and Military Funeral Honor Guard.
Member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, M.W. Prince Hall Grand Lodge, F. & A.M., Tennessee Consistory 185, Hella Temple 105, and Vernon Gilbert Elk Lodge.
Before retiring, he was a firefighter at Arnold Center.
Eugene and his wife, the late Doris Hudson London had six children – Eugene, Sylvia, Jeffrey, Antonio and Monica, and the late Yvette.
Jerry Mathis
He was an educator and coach with Tullahoma High School (1967 – 1999)
Jerry was born in Estill Springs and attended Franklin County High School. He attended college at Middle Tennessee State and the University of Tennessee, where he earned his Master’s Degree. He was hired as an Industrial Arts Instructor in 1967.
His accomplishments include:
Head Baseball Coach – 1970-1999
Tullahoma City Schools Athletic Director (1999 – 2017)
TSSAA State Champions - 1974, 1990
TSSAA State Runner-Up - 1973, 1986, 1997
607 Wins and 211 Losses
101 of Coach Mathis’s players were awarded college scholarships
8 players were drafted to the professional leagues
Cross Country
TSSAA State Runner-Up - 1981
Inducted into the Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1999
Inducted into the TSSAA Hall of Fame in 2004
3 Time State of Tennessee Baseball Coach of the Year
2 Time National Coach of the Year Nominee
TSSAA Board of Control (2006 – 2017)
Tullahoma City School Teacher of the Year—1987
Coach of the 1995 Tennessee All-Star baseball team
Sportsfest Head Coach - Gold Medal Winner
Sportsfest Assistant—Silver Medal Winner
Jerry and his wife Joyce reside in Tullahoma. They have two children, Jamie and Tim, who both played for their dad. They have 3 grandchildren. Jerry’s brother Terry resides in Estill Springs.
Phyllis Hines
Phyllis Hines was a standout in Track and Field, Cross Country, and Cycling.
Her accomplishments include:
1976 State Runner-up Cross Country
1977 State Champion Cross Country
1978 State Runner-up Mile Run 5:07.9
1978 State 8th Place Cross Country
Phyllis ran Cross County at Vanderbilt in the early 1980s but left school early to train for the 1984 Olympic marathon. After a foot injury ended that dream, she took up cycling and won five U.S. national titles.
Her cycling accolades include:
1986 Cycling Tour de l’Aude Champion (France)
1988 Team Women’s Cycling 3rd Place World Championships
1988 Sets 40K record at U.S. Cycling Championships
She covered 24 miles in 55 minutes 26.44 seconds, beating the old record by more than 20 seconds. The Nationals were held for the first time in conjunction with the U.S. Olympic trials. There was no women’s team time trial in the Olympics in Seoul so this was only for the National Championships
1990 Team Women’s Cycling 2nd Place World Championships
1991 Team Women’s Cycling 4th Place World Championships
In 2002, she discovered she had NCAA eligibility left and returned to collegiate competition and finished 8th in the Division III nationals where opponents mentioned she was as old as their mothers. Phyliss responded “I think it’s funny!”
John Welsh
John was a National Merit Finalist and graduated from THS in 2000. He was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa and graduated and from Dartmouth College in 2004, received a Ph.D. from Stanford in Chemical Engineering in 2011, and was employed at Merck as a Principal Scientist. He currently works for Merck and lives in Virginia with his wife, Yo-Jud.
He attended Tullahoma High School, 1996-2000 and excelled in multiple sports: 2nd place, 103lb State Championships, 1999; 1st place, 103lb State Championships, 2000. Cross country: 2x mid-state champion, 1998, 1999; 5th place State Championships, 1999. Track: 3x all-state; 4th place, 3200m State Championships, 1999; 7th place, 1600m and 5th place, 3200m State Championships, 2000.
He attended Dartmouth College, 2000-2004 and excelled in cross country. He finished cross country: 14th place, New England Championships, 2002; team 1st place, Ivy League Cross Country Championships, 2002; co-captain, 2003-2004.
He was employed at Palo Alto High School, Assistant Coach, 2006-2010. Cross country: Team Coached team to 8th place and an individual to 6th place State Championships, 2000. Track: Coached individual to 3rd place, 1600m State Championships, 2010.