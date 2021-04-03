After 27 years, Sports Plus will be closing its doors.
Earlier in the month Sports Plus owner Joe Barstad announced he would be closing the store after being presented an opportunity to work for BSN Sports.
“It is with mixed emotions that I will be closing Sports Plus in the next couple months,” Barstad stated. “I want to thank all the support from the surrounding communities for 27 amazing years.”
Barstad started his business in 1993, working out of his house at the time before moving to a small office on South Jackson. After outgrowing that office he moved to E Lauderdale St. before buying his current building at 701 NW Atlantic Street 15 years ago.
Barstad said he decided to accept the opportunity to work for BSN Sports because the organization made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
“They made me a very good offer and I felt like the timing was right,” Barstad said.
BSN Sports is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment that distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States.
While he will no longer have a retail front, Barstad said he will help supply local schools and sports organizations with uniforms and equipment as part of BSN Sports.
Barstad stated the goal for now for Sports Plus is to be open until the first of May. He added he’s enjoyed staying involved with athletics for 20 years.
“It’s really great to be able to interact with the coaches and staying involved with athletics for 20 years,” Barstad said. “It didn’t seem like a job.”
While he will not be able to help a person who wants to purchase a Tullahoma Wildcats hat, Barstad’s time in helping teams is not changing.
“I appreciate everybody and the surrounding communities I’ve been able to help and hopefully, the large majority of those, I’ll still be able to help,” Barstad said.