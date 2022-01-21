The accolades keep raining down on the state champion Tullahoma Wildcat football team with the Tennessee Sports Writers Association being the latest to name several Wildcats to their all-state squad.
On offense, quarterback Ryan Scott was named all-state quarterback alongside his opposite number in the BlueCross Bowl – Bryson Rollins of Elizabethton – whom Tullahoma defeated 21-14 in double overtime to win the 4A Championship.
Also named all-state by the sports writers was two of the linemen who blocked for Scott this past season – offensive linemen Cadden Bradford and Ian Poe, named all-state offensive linemen. On the opposite side of the line, Wildcat linebacker Brandon Painter was named all-state linebacker.
Rounding out the sports writers’ honors was reigning Mr. Football Justus Chadwick who was named all-state kicker in 4A.
The accolades come in addition to the TSSAA honors already heaped on several of the Wildcats and the Tennessee Titan’s Mr. Football honor given to Chadwick for being the state’s best kicker. In total, 18 Wildcats have been named to all-region or higher teams for their performance during the 2021 state championship season. All the honorees cited by the sports writers have played their last downs for the Wildcats since they are seniors.
One county over, Dawson White of the Moore County Raiders was named all-state defensive back in 1A.