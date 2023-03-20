2A - Taste of Tullahoma Lede (1).JPG

With springtime just around the corner, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is inviting Tullahomans to come out and support local businesses for this year’s Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo Monday, March 27.

The Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo, sponsored by Coffee County Bank and Master of Ceremonies, is a food and business expo event is designed to showcase the local restaurants and businesses in the area to the community. The event, which will feature 50 businesses and restaurants, will take place on Monday, March 27, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory located at 1402 E. Carroll St. General admission to the expo is $15, with children 12 years and under enter will receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at tullahoma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8556.

