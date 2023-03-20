With springtime just around the corner, the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) is inviting Tullahomans to come out and support local businesses for this year’s Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo Monday, March 27.
The Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo, sponsored by Coffee County Bank and Master of Ceremonies, is a food and business expo event is designed to showcase the local restaurants and businesses in the area to the community. The event, which will feature 50 businesses and restaurants, will take place on Monday, March 27, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory located at 1402 E. Carroll St. General admission to the expo is $15, with children 12 years and under enter will receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at tullahoma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/8556.
TACC officials said residents can expect fun for the whole family with plenty of local food samples and beverages to enjoy, along with demos, a kid zone, a bounce house, door prizes and over 50 booths including 15 food and beverage vendors.
“The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to bring this event back this year,” TACC Executive Director Hope Nunley told The News. “We’re so grateful to the [Taste of Tullahoma/Business Expo] committee, sponsors and volunteers and hope that everyone will come out and enjoy the event.”
According to Nunley, this year’s Taste of Tullahoma is taking place in the spring in hopes that residents will be ready to get out and enjoy some spring activities. She added last year’s event took place in September to coincide with Tullahoma being named a Great American Defense Community.
The Taste of Tullahoma and Business Expo event was revived in 2017 following a nine-year hiatus. The return event was held at the Tennessee National Guard Armory before being held in downtown Tullahoma in 2018 and 2019. The event would experience another two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic before returning with great success in September 2022.