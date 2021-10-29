The following students from Franklin and Coffee Counties were named to the Honors Lists at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School for Quarter 1 of the 2021-22 school year. Overall, 74 students, including 20 boarding and 54 day students, achieved academic distinction for the first quarter.

Students who earn an average of 93 or above with no grade below 83 are named to the High Honors List for academic achievement. Students with average ranges between 83 and 92 and who have received no grade below 80 are named to the Honors List. Satisfactory completion of afternoon programs is required for students to be eligible for the Honor Roll. 

High Honors 

Belvidere

Kieran McCrorey

Libby Neubauer

Manchester

Hadlee Hale

Sewanee

Emily Bailey

Elliott Benson

Alex Brewster

Roebel Brigety

Laura Crigger

Mac Croom

Anja Dombrowski

Jackson Frazier

Rhys Fricker

Ellie Jenkins

Sara Knight

Maple Landis-Browne

Erin Mattingly

Reese Michaels

Ivy Moser

Iliana Pate

Verena Pate

Isabel Patterson

Elisabeth Perkins

Kathleen Perkins

Cecil Rodgers

Tyler Rodgers

Julia Sumpter

Madeline Sumpter

Toby Van de Ven

Winchester

Taylor Wells

Honors

Sewanee

Ethan Allen

Spears Askew

Kyler Cantrell

Sophia Carlos

Drew DeLorme

Grey Givens, Jasper

Loulie Frazier

Sevie Griswold

Luca Malde

Emery Preslar

Estill Springs - Belvidere

Eli Thompson

Christopher Arnold