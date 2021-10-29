The following students from Franklin and Coffee Counties were named to the Honors Lists at St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School for Quarter 1 of the 2021-22 school year. Overall, 74 students, including 20 boarding and 54 day students, achieved academic distinction for the first quarter.
Students who earn an average of 93 or above with no grade below 83 are named to the High Honors List for academic achievement. Students with average ranges between 83 and 92 and who have received no grade below 80 are named to the Honors List. Satisfactory completion of afternoon programs is required for students to be eligible for the Honor Roll.
High Honors
Belvidere
Kieran McCrorey
Libby Neubauer
Manchester
Hadlee Hale
Sewanee
Emily Bailey
Elliott Benson
Alex Brewster
Roebel Brigety
Laura Crigger
Mac Croom
Anja Dombrowski
Jackson Frazier
Rhys Fricker
Ellie Jenkins
Sara Knight
Maple Landis-Browne
Erin Mattingly
Reese Michaels
Ivy Moser
Iliana Pate
Verena Pate
Isabel Patterson
Elisabeth Perkins
Kathleen Perkins
Cecil Rodgers
Tyler Rodgers
Julia Sumpter
Madeline Sumpter
Toby Van de Ven
Winchester
Taylor Wells
Honors
Sewanee
Ethan Allen
Spears Askew
Kyler Cantrell
Sophia Carlos
Drew DeLorme
Grey Givens, Jasper
Loulie Frazier
Sevie Griswold
Luca Malde
Emery Preslar
Estill Springs - Belvidere
Eli Thompson
Christopher Arnold