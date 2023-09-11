Sewanee logo.jpg

St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School’s student-run radio station WMTN-LP recently submitted files for nomination in a national radio contest open only to high school radio stations.

“The Drury Awards,” named after John Drury, was created in 2002 and was founded to promote excellence in, and support for, high school broadcasters and their radio stations. There are approximately 150 high school stations in the nation, and St. Andrew’s-Sewanee radio station is one of only four stations in Tennessee.