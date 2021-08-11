St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School welcomed several new faculty and staff members as they begin their 2021-2022 school year. St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School is a private, co-educational, Episcopal, boarding and day college preparatory school serving 230 students in grades 6-12, several of those students hailing from Tullahoma and Coffee County.
Included in the new staff:
Katie Archambault, Librarian and Residential Faculty Member
Katie Archambault, a frequent presenter at professional conferences, holds a BA in History and a MS in Information Science from UT-Knoxville. She was most recently Library Research Coordinator at Chattanooga Leadership Academy, a STEM charter school serving 350 girls from economically disadvantaged households. Katie handled all aspects of the CGLA library and, during the pandemic, turned her own vehicle into a bookmobile to deliver reading material to students’ homes. Katie also co-taught the school’s Senior Scientific Research Capstone course and hosted book clubs for students and faculty/staff as well as coordinating the summer reading program. Prior to working at CGLA, Katie served as Director of Research at Emma Willard School in Troy, N.Y., where she transformed an underused space into a learning commons with a maker space and audio production studio. She also coached volleyball. She began her career as Assistant Librarian at Girls Preparatory School in Chattanooga. In addition to her library and research duties, Katie has served as a student advisor, camp director, and volleyball coach.
Elizabeth Bowie, Visual Arts Teacher and Residential Faculty Member
Elizabeth Bowie has 17+ years of experience teaching in the US, UK, China, and Europe. She is a graduate of the University of the South where she majored in Photography and Spanish and holds an art history graduate diploma from Sotheby’s Institute of Art and a Master of Design in Visual Communications from Edinburgh College of Art. Most recently, Elizabeth served as IB Visual Arts Teacher at Leysin American School in Switzerland where, in addition to her teaching duties, she led school trips to other European cities and Africa, taught afterschool art classes, served as school photographer and yearbook advisor, and was a member of the residential/pastoral faculty. In addition to teaching art, she has taught wellness and dance, managed a school gallery, provided learning support, led outdoor adventure trips, coached field hockey and soccer, and served on the residential faculty. She has exhibited her artwork in Texas, Colorado, UK, and Switzerland.
Anna Konradi, Father Flye Fellow, Cross Country Coach, and Residential Faculty Member
Anna Konradi is a 2020 graduate of Washington University in St. Louis where she studied English (Creative Writing) and Russian. She is currently pursuing her MFA during the summers at Sewanee’s School of Letters. Anna has interned as a social media and PR manager, with Claire McCaskill’s senatorial campaign, and for the American Chamber of Commerce in Riga, Latvia. In addition to teaching, Anna will be coaching cross country this fall. Anna is our fourth Father Flye Fellow and I have no doubt that she will bring the same energy, ability, and enthusiasm that her predecessors have contributed to our campus. I am grateful that we have this continuing opportunity to contribute to the independent/boarding school world by training and nurturing the next generation of faculty and that it has brought us the talents of current faculty members and former Father Flye Fellows John Wheeler and Tom Simerville ‘16.
Rafael Lomeli, Spanish
A native Spanish speaker, Rafael Lomeli holds a B.A. in Fine/Studio Arts from the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California and a B.A. in Graphic Design from the Universidad de Estudios Avanzados. He taught art and graphic design at Tijuana’s Colegio Ibero, Colegio Familia de Tijuana, and Colegio CADI before moving to the United States in 2016. This summer, Rafael attended the SAIS New Teachers Institute in Atlanta.
Bob MacLellan, Director of College Counseling and Residential Faculty Member
Bob MacLellan has more than 20 years of experience supporting and advocating for students through the college admission process. Most recently, he served as Director of College Counseling for Brookstone School in Columbus, Ga., and as an Admission Representative for Marist College. Bob served as Director of College Counseling at Wayland Academy, Director of Admission at South Kent School, and, for eleven years, as Director of College Counseling at Hebron Academy where he was also Academic Dean for grades 11 and 12, a coach, and a residential faculty member. He has served his profession as treasurer for the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), served as chairperson and faculty member for New England Association for College Admission Counseling’s (NEACAC) Summer Institute for New Admission Professionals, and was president of the New Jersey Association for College Admission Counseling (NJACAC). Bob and his wife Kathie will live on campus.
Dr. Tracy Terry, Chemistry Teacher and Residential Faculty Member
Dr. Tracy Terry joins the SAS science department. Dr. Terry received her PhD in Inorganic Chemistry from Stanford University and her BS in Chemistry from Sewanee. Most recently, she taught at the University of New Mexico having previously taught at San Francisco State University. Dr. Terry also worked on the staff of the Applied Physic Lab at Johns Hopkins University. At UNM, she helped to organize and/or volunteered for the schools’ annual Mole Day, Earth Day, and Pi Day celebrations. She has presented numerous papers at professional conferences, many on how to create place-based learning opportunities in chemistry and how to use games and manipulatives to encourage learning. Her recent professional development has centered around developing student research experiences, student success and equity, and increasing belonging and learning mindsets. Dr. Terry’s recent research, conducted with undergraduate students, has focused on medicinal plants and soil chemistry. She will teach Chemistry and Advanced Chemistry.
Bret Windhauser, History
Bret Windhauser holds a M.A. in Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations from University of Washington and a B.A. in International and Global Studies and French and French Studies from the University of the South where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with Honors in both majors. He also holds a certificate in Refugees, Health, and Humanitarian Action from the School of International Training in Amman, Jordan. Bret has taught or assisted in teaching college-level surveys of the Middle East, Ancient Near Eastern History, the History of the Hebrew Bible, and intermediate Arabic. He will present his research at the 2021 Middle Eastern Studies Association conference and is a contributing member to historical digital humanities projects researching 19th century Iraq and 14th-20th century Ethiopian religious literature.
Other summer transitions include the extension of Walter Reid ‘10 from a replacement position begun last year to a full member of the Language faculty as a Spanish teacher and a residential faculty member. In addition to her role as Admission Counselor, Jasmine Render ‘14 has taken on the role of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Coordinator, work that she had already begun at the conclusion of last year. Tom Simerville ‘20, last year’s Father Flye Fellow, joins the faculty as a Humanities, Adventure Education, and Outdoor Education teacher.
Part-time appointments include:
Dewey Hammond joins the SAS team as golf coach. Over his career, Dewey has been a consultant, executive, teacher, and attorney. He holds an MBA from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, a JD from University of Virginia, and a BBA from University of Georgia.
Kathie MacLellan is joining SAS as a residential faculty member. She is a former teacher’s aide, library assistant, and residential house head.
Jan Stevens ‘95 will coach Middle School girls’ soccer. Jan was a 4-year starter on the SAS soccer team and received a scholarship to play at Birmingham Southern College where she was a freshman starter. She played adult soccer in Montgomery, Ala. for 10+ years and coached U4-U14 for 9 years. She was an assistant high school coach before moving to Haiti where she continued to work with soccer players and held a summer soccer camp for underprivileged kids. Coach Stevens is currently working on her U.S Soccer Federation “D” coaching license.
SAS continues to seek applications for School Counselor and Facilities Team members. The school’s generous benefits package includes substantial tuition support for dependent children attending SAS. More information may be found at sasweb.org/employment.