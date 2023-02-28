Lady Fright’s Emporium will present St. Patrick’s Extravaganza, taking place at the Rotary Park and Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 18and featuring live music, craft vendors, food trucks, games and more.
“Lady Fright’s Emporium is proud to bring St. Patrick’s Extravaganza to Rotary Park and Amphitheatre for the first time,” organizers said. “St. Patrick’s Extravaganza will have live music, craft vendors, food trucks, games, beer, ax throwing and so much more. The event will benefit A Soldiers Child Foundation.”
The mission of A Soldiers Child Foundation is to serve the Children of all fallen military personnel, who have lost their lives on active duty, and post service-related deaths that were due to a service-related injury or illness. A Soldier’s Child (ASC) Foundation honors the children of our fallen American defenders of freedom by celebrating their birthday every year through the age of 18. ASC holds numerous camps throughout the year for ASC kids that are ages 9-17 and for their PS23 mentors that are 18 and older. ASC also facilitates secondary/college scholarships for our ASC recipients in our program.
Organizers of the St. Patrick’s event are accepting applications for craft vendors, direct sale vendors, food trucks, musicians and entertainers. To apply visit their website ladyfrightsemporium.com/events
Lady Fright’s Emporium’s owners Cliff and Kayla Allen, have hosted and been involved in several events across the United States. Cliff started the Haunted Trail at Fred Deadman Park in the late 90s. Since then he has been involved in large Haunted Attractions in Louisville, Ky., (Nightmare Forest and the first professional Haunt in Waverly Hills Sanatorium), Oregon (Dr. Juggernaut's Castle) and California (Heartstoppers and Halloween Horror Nights) just to name a few.
His wife, Kayla, makes beautiful crochet items, candles and home décor for the company. She also is a DJ and Audio Engineer for their film company, Scream 4 Reel Productions Studios that has produced several short films, feature films and commercials. They moved to Tennessee from Folsom, CA, with their son Matthias, about seven months ago. This is back home for Cliff who was born and raised in Tennessee. They share a passion for Halloween and giving back to the community. This event is one of four events the couple will host this year.