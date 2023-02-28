2A - St. Patricks.jpg

Lady Fright’s Emporium will present St. Patrick’s Extravaganza, taking place at the Rotary Park and Amphitheatre on Saturday, March 18and featuring live music, craft vendors, food trucks, games and more.

“Lady Fright’s Emporium is proud to bring St. Patrick’s Extravaganza to Rotary Park and Amphitheatre for the first time,” organizers said. “St. Patrick’s Extravaganza will have live music, craft vendors, food trucks, games, beer, ax throwing and so much more. The event will benefit A Soldiers Child Foundation.”