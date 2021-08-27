Duck River Electric Membership Corporation (DREMC) announces the re-election of incumbent board director Lyn Stacey to serve another three-year term as a representative of Marshall and Giles counties.
Stacey, a Marshall County native, was first elected to the DREMC Board of Directors in 2018. He was confirmed as the winner of the 2021 election with 124 votes, over candidate R.L. Williams who received 49 votes, following five days of voting held at the DREMC Lewisburg and Chapel Hill offices.
“Congratulations to the candidates on their campaigns,” said Barry Cooper, DREMC Chairman of the Board. “We welcome Lyn back and look forward to serving with him again. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank both candidates for the time and effort they invested in running for this seat—it is a true testament to their commitment to serving their community.”
Stacey is currently the Technology Education Director at Spot Lowe Technology Center within the Marshall County school system and has previously served as a teacher and administrator in Marshall and Maury counties. His family also raises soybeans, corn and wheat on their 950-acre farm in Marshall County.
The DREMC Board of Directors is comprised of 13 directors, who have fiduciary responsibility for the cooperative.