Staffmark, a leading staffing agency in the Tullahoma area, has announced they are hosting a $100K giveaway during their annual Job Fest event.

Job Fest is an annual recruiting and retention campaign hosted by Staffmark Group, Staffmark’s parent company. It is held during the fall months, a busy season for many of their clients, and it includes special events and giveaways for employees. This year’s prizes are the largest that they have ever offered: three (3) $25,000 prizes and twenty-five (25) $1,000 prizes, for a total of $100,000.