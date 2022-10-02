Staffmark, a leading staffing agency in the Tullahoma area, has announced they are hosting a $100K giveaway during their annual Job Fest event.
Job Fest is an annual recruiting and retention campaign hosted by Staffmark Group, Staffmark’s parent company. It is held during the fall months, a busy season for many of their clients, and it includes special events and giveaways for employees. This year’s prizes are the largest that they have ever offered: three (3) $25,000 prizes and twenty-five (25) $1,000 prizes, for a total of $100,000.
Between September 12 and December 4, all Staffmark employees will earn an entry in the contest for every 36+ hour week they work. The more weeks they work, the more chances they have to win.
“Today’s workers have choices, and it’s more important than ever before to recognize and appreciate the employees who choose to join and stay on our team. We knew wanted to take things up a notch this year, and I’m thrilled that we’re giving away $100k!” said Stacey Lane, CEO of Staffmark Group. “Job Fest is a great way to reward employees who already work with us while also encouraging those who are looking for a job to join us. It’s an exciting time of year—and we’re ready to have some fun!”
A proud member of Staffmark Group, Staffmark’s mission is to change the world – one person, one job, one community at a time. The jobs and prizes offered through their annual Job Fest campaign have impacted thousands of lives, including last year’s grand prize winner, Scott Flores: “Being a Job Fest winner gave me the opportunity to obtain a comfortable financial situation. It allowed me to travel and see places I haven’t seen before. Staffmark Group is a great place to work. They’re very accommodating and helpful when it comes to issues or schedules. They’re very employee friendly, and they do the best they can for their employees each day. I’m very grateful for everything this company has provided me, and I’m excited to keep working here for many years to come.”