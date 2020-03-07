On Jan 1, 1980, Stan McNabb opened Stan McNabb Automotive in Tullahoma.
Stan, 72, grew up on a farm in Murfreesboro. His mom was a teacher for over 40 years. He attended MTSU and graduated with a degree in Business.
He began working in the car business in Arab, Alabama after he graduated while he figured out what he wanted to do.
“After he graduated in 1970, a friend offered him a job selling cars while he figured out what he wanted to do,” Stan’s son and current general manager of the automotive dealership Trent said. “He worked his way up to general manger there and wanted to buy his own business. After a few trials, this space in Tullahoma became available and he went after it.”
The space was called Shapard Chevrolet at the time. Stan and his partner Gary Kilpatrick bought the space, bringing Stan and his wife Jamie to Tullahoma. Stan became the sole owner in 1985. In 1980, the lot was a Chevrolet Oldsmobile dealership. Within six months, the two were awarded the Cadillac franchise.
In 1988, Stan bought the Chrysler dealership on Highway 55 that is now Stan McNabb Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. In 2000, he bought a Ford Mercury dealership in Lewisburg. It was sold in December 2016. Stan then bought United Pontiac Buick GMC in 2004. It eventually became part of the main dealership in Tullahoma, with Jim Pearson staying on board with the company for five years after that. In 2018, Stan bought Chevrolet Cadillac in Columbia, where Trey currently serves as general manager.
“My dad will not admit to it, but he is technically retired,” Trent said.
The couple has three children: Ashleigh, Trey and Trent. All three of them grew up in Tullahoma and graduated from THS. Jamie was a teacher at East Middle School.
Ashleigh graduated from The University of Tennessee and began working at the family’s Ford dealership in Lewisburg. She graduated from the one year-long National Automotive Dealer Academy (NADA) in Washington, D.C. She met her husband there and they currently reside in California with three children.
Trey graduated from The University of Alabama and came back to work at the home dealership in Tullahoma. He also graduated from NADA and moved to Columbia with his wife Dolly, Stan McNabb’s Marketing Director, and their two children.
Trent graduated from Vanderbilt University and also from NADA. He worked for one year in California with his brother-in-law and one year in Kentucky before returning to work for his dad in Tullahoma in 2010. He has served as general manager of the two dealerships for 10 years and lives in Tullahoma with his wife Katie and their two children.
Stan McNabb Automotive celebrated their 40th anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 1 coinciding with the unveiling of the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette.
“We had a huge crowd here. I appreciated everyone coming out to celebrate our anniversary with us,” Trent said. “We all knew they wanted to see the car but we did also have a lot of people bragging on the food as well.”
The celebration was catered by Silver Spoon Catering Company out of Decherd.
“What I feel has kept dad in business for so long is our reputation which is by product of the great staff we have here,” Trent said. “We have several that have been here almost as long as my dad. We had one named Butch Burt that was here before my dad even bought the place and stayed for 44 years before he passed away a few years ago.”
“There are several others like Danny Robertson who has been here for 39 years. Glen Solomon has been here for 38 years,” Trent said. “There are many more that have been here for more than 20 years. Our employees are not just numbers here.”
There are 110 total employees in the three stores that the McNabb family owns. 75 of those are in the Tullahoma stores. There are 13 department managers in the two stores in Tullahoma.
“We are a full service dealership. Not only do we sell new cars, we have pre-owned cars. We have a service department staffed with technicians that have years of training. We also have a body shop, parts department and a detail department at the main dealership,” Trent said. “We remodeled the main facility in 2012 to reinvest in Tullahoma.”
“The company has sponsored so many events in Tullahoma over the years,” Dolly said. “In addition to the teacher of the year award where we provide someone with a vehicle, we sponsor the annual Christmas parade, Partners for Healing, many sports teams for all ages, the local animal shelter, “Keep Coffee County Beautiful” and much more. Stan and Jamie are very big believers in giving back to the community. Trey and Trent have kept that momentum going.”
“We want people happy and talking about how well they were treated here. All of our employees have the ability to fix whatever problems our customers may have,” Stan McNabb said.
“If you treat your customers right then they will take care of you,” Trent said. “Nowadays, a lot of business are corporate-ran. We are still a family-owned business and we take pride in that.”
“If we haven’t already, we would love a chance to earn your business,” Trent said.
Stan McNabb Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 2000 N. Jackson St. For more information, call 325-0025.
Stan McNabb Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat is located at 1200 E. Carroll St. For more information, call 455-1155.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.