McNabb groundbreaking

The McNabb family broke ground in October for the future home of Stan McNabb Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on North Jackson Street. From left are Trent McNabb, Katie McNabb, Stan McNabb, Jamie McNabb and Trey McNabb.

 Photo provided

Stan McNabb Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram broke ground Tuesday, Oct. 18, for their new location on North Jackson Street.

“The project should take about a year to complete, and we are so excited to reinvest in these brands and better serve our customers who have supported us for 42 years,” Trent McNabb stated.