The McNabb family broke ground in October for the future home of Stan McNabb Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on North Jackson Street. From left are Trent McNabb, Katie McNabb, Stan McNabb, Jamie McNabb and Trey McNabb.
Stan McNabb Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram broke ground Tuesday, Oct. 18, for their new location on North Jackson Street.
“The project should take about a year to complete, and we are so excited to reinvest in these brands and better serve our customers who have supported us for 42 years,” Trent McNabb stated.
According to McNabb, the new dealership will be state of the art and feature many amenities that the old building did not provide. It will enhance the customer experience, with a few of the upcoming features will be an expansive guest lounge, covered heat and cooled service drive for customers as well as heated and cooled service department for our technicians.
The modern showroom will have an open floor plan, and it will be conveniently located next door to Stan McNabb Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2000 N. Jackson St.
McNabb said being next door to the sister store will allow customers to have an even larger selection of new and pre owned vehicles in one location.
“This has been a long time coming and while our old building has served us well for many years, we are all excited about the new facility,” McNabb said. “We look forward to our customers and employees having more comfort and capability in this brand new facility.”
In addition to the new dealership, there are many exciting things happening with the brands themselves. The RAM truck is the most awarded truck of all time, JEEP launched the Gladiator truck, 4XE electrification and continues to add new, innovative models, Dodge performance has been unsurpassed and Pacifica ranks as the most awarded van for the past six years.
“Tullahoma and surrounding counties have been so good to us, and we are proud and excited to be able to build this new facility for our customers.”
Currently Stan McNabb Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located at 1200 E. Carroll St.