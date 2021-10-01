Alderman Jenna Amacher lacks the standing to sue the state of Tennessee and the Tennessee Election Commission, according to Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III.
In a new filing in the case against the state elections officials by the Tullahoma alderman, the attorney general lays out why the court should dismiss her motion for a preliminary injunction to allow for municipal primary elections.
Amacher has sued the state to prohibit the enforcement of section 2-13-208 of state statute, which prohibits municipalities from holding partisan primary elections; instead, all municipal elections are nonpartisan unless a municipality’s charter allows for it. It was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee in August.
The state, however, says Amacher’s claim is nothing more than a “minor inconvenience” and that stopping the enforcement of that law and designating it unconstitutional would “severely harm” the state as well as the public interest.
First and foremost, Slatery said in the filing, Amacher’s case is unlikely to succeed due to the Eleventh Amendment immunity protections afforded to governmental bodies; further, Slatery said, Amacher lacks standing and is “at no risk of imminent harm” with the law as it is written.
According to Slatery, the Eleventh Amendment prohibits citizens from suing their own state or one of its agencies in federal court unless there has been a waiver by the state. This prohibition also prohibits the type of relief Amacher is seeking—injunctive relief.
Slatery also claims Amacher lacks standing because she claims her political party is not allowed to “spread its message and hamstrings voters seeking to inform themselves,” rather than herself.
“These allegations of harm to political parties are insufficient to establish any sort of particularized injury to the Plaintiff and, therefore, cannot establish the requisite standing” to allow her case to move forward.
As to Amacher’s claims that the law violates her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, Slatery claims her reliance on a Supreme Court case in California, Eu v. San Francisco Democratic Cent. Comm., is “misplaced.” This case, Slatery said, actually struck down a California election law that barred “official governing bodies” from endorsing, supporting or opposing a candidate put forward by a political party for partisan office in the primary election.
Nothing in TCA 2-13-208 prohibits a political party from endorsing, supporting or opposing a candidate for election, Slatery said, nor does it prohibit a candidate from claiming that they are officially endorsed by a political party.
Further, Slatery said, political parties do not have a First Amendment right to “use a ballot as expressive conduct or activity.”
“Political parties do not have a right to use a ballot to convey a particularized message,” the filing states.
The state also has a compelling interest to preserve elections integrity and reduce “political- and campaign-related disorder” in elections, as well as reduce the costs of elections to municipalities, Slatery said in the filing. The statute in question, the attorney general said, “preserves the integrity of the State’s municipal elections by reducing partisanship at the local level.”
“Furthermore, under state law, municipalities bear the cost of conducting municipal elections,” the filing states. “Elections are expensive, and should primaries be the norm, municipalities would not only bear the cost of the municipal general election, but also the primary municipal election and potential runoff elections.”
Further, Slatery stated, Amacher’s equal protection rights have not been violated by the statute, as she has not proven how she has been mistreated compared to similar individuals in the same circumstances.
“Plaintiff fails to show she was treated differently than similarly situated individuals,” Slatery said. “Her argument rests entirely on the premise that candidates for municipal office are treated differently than candidates for county-wide office. However, candidates for municipal office and candidates for county office are neither protected classes nor are they similarly situated.”
Slatery also said Amacher’s “speculative claim of future injury” was not sufficient evidence to show she would be “irreparably harmed” by the statute if it was not enjoined by the courts. Slatery pointed out how Amacher successfully ran for alderman in Tullahoma while knowing of TCA 2-13-208 yet did not challenge the constitutionality of the law at that time, noting that she waited more than a year to bring up the issue.
“Surely, if the harm imposed by Tenn. Code Ann. 2-13-208 was immediate and irreparable, Plaintiff would have sought judicial intervention as soon as possible,” Slatery claims.
Finally, Slatery says in the filing, enjoining the state from enforcing the statute may allow the Coffee County Republican Party to request a primary election, but it would come at the cost of the City of Tullahoma “and its citizens” who would “beat the monetary cost” of that election. It would also subject every municipality in the state to the same possibility.
“At bottom, Plaintiff alleges only a minor inconvenience … which is neither a prohibition or restriction on either her or her political party’s First Amendment rights,” Slatery states in the filing.
Slatery and the state have requested the court deny Amacher’s request for preliminary injunction “in its entirety.”