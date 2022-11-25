Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined a coalition of 21 states in filing a Petition for Rulemaking, requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) repeal the unlawful federal vaccine mandate for healthcare workers and withdraw related guidance.

“Evidence continues to mount that the ongoing mandate is an unprecedented overreach of the Federal government and has exacerbated shortages of healthcare workers in Tennessee and other states,” said General Skrmetti. “This office will relentlessly protect Tennesseans from federal overreach.”