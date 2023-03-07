5A - general-skrmetti.jpg

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined a coalition of twenty states in filing an amicus brief before the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit supporting the religious liberty and free speech of a Louisville wedding photographer. The photographer declined to take custom photographs at a same-sex wedding.

The photographer has asked the Sixth Circuit to uphold a federal district judge’s ruling that protected her religious liberty and free speech rights by preventing Louisville from requiring the photographer to provide services at a same-sex wedding.

