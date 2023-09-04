Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and 15 other state attorneys general sounded the alarm on the China-founded, fast-fashion retailer SHEIN’s business practices – which include reports of forced labor – and their potential Initial Public Offering (IPO) launch later this year.

In a letter sent Thursday to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, the attorneys general urge the SEC to require any foreign-owned company to certify via a truly independent process that it is compliant with Section 307 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which prohibits the import of any product manufactured wholly or in part by forced labor as a condition of being listed on a U.S. based securities exchange.

