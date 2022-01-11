Tennessee motorists should try not to be blue even though their new license tags are, as the Volunteer State has begun its change over to the new style of plate voted on by hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans this past year.
More than 300,000 Tennessee residents cast a vote, with 42% voting for the winning design which is now being issued to motorists across the state as their yearly registration comes due. Coffee County Clerk Teresa McFadden has already began distributing the new plates in Coffee County. The plates became stand issue Jan. 3, 2022 as residents complete their annual tag renewal. Up to 100,000 plates per week will be produced to meet initial inventory demands.
Per Tennessee statute, the plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget. Statute also requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. Statute provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option or go without the slogan.
This new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017. However, most notable at first blush is the dominant blue color which will replace the old white color.
“In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate,” said Gov. Bill Lee said in announcing the winner of the plate vote this past year. “I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”