A debris burn permit is required through May 15 for outdoor burning from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry where local restrictions do not apply. Within the city of Tullahoma, the city’s website has daily updates on whether burning is allowed or not according to the risk of wildfires and is the place to go if you plan to burn in Tullahoma.
“Fire prevention begins with you,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Burning piles of leaves and brush can be an efficient way of cleaning up your yard, but don’t let that debris burn turn into a wildfire. Practice safe debris burning by creating a wide vegetation-free zone around your pile, have a rake, shovel, or even a bucket of water on hand to control embers, keep an eye on changing weather conditions, and always stay with your fire until it is completely out.”
Materials that can be burned include leaves, branches, tree limbs, twigs, and other woody vegetation and yard trimmings gathered on site. State and local permits are issued only when conditions are conducive to safe burning. If you live inside city limits, check with your municipality for additional restrictions before you burn.
Obtaining a burn permit at BurnSafeTN.org or the MyTN mobile app is free, fast, and simple. Online permits are issued seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. central time on the day of the burn for any size leaf and brush burn pile. Each pile should be completely out by the permit expiration. Residents with limited internet access may call 877-350-BURN (2876) Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. local time, except on holidays.
For broadcast burning applications such as forestry (understory, site prep), agricultural (crop stubble, field clearing), wildlife (habitat, warm season grasses), land clearing (dozer piles, windrows) or other burning, call 877-350-BURN (2876) to request a permit.
In Tullahoma, the Fire Department monitors atmospheric conditions and determines on a daily basis whether leaf burning in the city limits is permissible. If you see a form displayed on their burn permit page, burning is allowed for the day and you may fill out the form to obtain a burn permit. If you do not see a form displayed on this page, burning is not allowed for the day.
For complaints about illegal burning with in the city limits of Tullahoma, call 931-455-0936, or if no answer call the officer in charge at 931-434-5097. If no one answers the crew on duty is most likely on a call so you may leave a message.