Burn permits

A debris burn permit is required through May 15 for outdoor burning from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry where local restrictions do not apply. Within the city of Tullahoma, the city’s website has daily updates on whether burning is allowed or not according to the risk of wildfires and is the place to go if you plan to burn in Tullahoma.

“Fire prevention begins with you,” State Forester David Arnold said. “Burning piles of leaves and brush can be an efficient way of cleaning up your yard, but don’t let that debris burn turn into a wildfire. Practice safe debris burning by creating a wide vegetation-free zone around your pile, have a rake, shovel, or even a bucket of water on hand to control embers, keep an eye on changing weather conditions, and always stay with your fire until it is completely out.”

