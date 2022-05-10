Tennessee residents will get a free ride this year when it comes to renewing their license tags.
The General Assembly voted to suspend the $23.75 the state usually charges for license tag renewals. For those who have already paid their renewal this year, they need not worry, as the suspension of fee runs from July of this year to June 30, 2023, meaning all vehicle owners in the state will get to take advantage of the savings.
The suspension will cost the state $121 million. That amount, which will come out of the highway fund, will be replaced by general fund surplus.
State Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) said lawmakers looked for ways to return some money to consumers after a fiscal year that has produced a $3 billion surplus over budgeted revenues with still time to go for collections.
“Because there are so many over collections, in terms of non-recurring ways we can get dollars back to taxpayers, we felt this was a great way to do that,” Hawk said. “So the state’s portion of your wheel tax is going away starting the next fiscal year in July.”
The move will impact an estimated five million vehicles and 170,000 motorcycles. Locally, the clerk’s office is waiting for official notification on the waiving of the state’s portion of the tax to know exactly what the charge will be to locals.