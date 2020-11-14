The Tennessee Historical Commission is now accepting nominations for its Certificate of Merit Awards, which honors individuals or groups that work to preserve the state’s heritage. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 31.
“For over forty years, our awards program has offered an opportunity to give thanks and recognition to those working to revitalize Tennessee’s historic places,” said Patrick McIntyre, the state historic preservation officer and executive director of the Tennessee Historical Commission. “The Merit Awards program also highlights people and organizations for the work they do in the areas of publication, commemoration and education regarding our state’s unique history and heritage.”
The THC Awards program began in 1975. Certificates of Merit are presented annually to individuals, groups, agencies or organizations that have made significant contributions to the study and preservation of Tennessee’s heritage during the 12 months prior to the application deadline. Award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony to be held next May.
There are three categories of recognition that applications may apply for, according to THC officials.
Nominees may be submitted for Historic Preservation Awards, Book or Public Programming Awards or Commissioners’ Special Commendations.
Historic Preservation Awards have five sub-categories: Preservation, Restoration, Rehabilitation, Preservation Leadership and Preservation Planning.
Book or Public Programming Awards have two sub-categories: the Book Award and the Public Programming Award.
Unless there are “unusual circumstances,” there will be no more than 10 Historic Preservation Awards, 10 Book or Public Programming Awards and five Commissioners’ Special Commendations awarded at the banquet, per THC officials.
Applications may be requested by calling Susan McClamroch at the THC offices at 615-532-1920, by writing to 2941 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214 or by contacting McClamroch via email at susan.mcclamroch@tn.gov.