The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has redesigned its most popular webpage with a new look and simplified search component. The updated webpage also features a responsive design for display on mobile devices.
The Tennessee Property Assessment Data (formerly Real Estate Assessment Data) webpage receives more than 20,000 visitors per day. The page allows Tennesseans to search for property values and other key information in counties across the state. The page is located at https://assessment.cot.tn.gov/TPAD.
The top of the updated page has a simple property search function where users can select a county and then search for a property address, owner name, or parcel id. The page uses a smart fill technology to help visitors find results quickly.
The page also includes more search options for users who want to identify properties by subdivision, sale date, parcel classification, etc. A map of Tennessee allows users to quickly access information within a particular county.
Other new features include individual property pages that display building sketches and photos, if available. Users can also export and download information in a variety of formats including Excel, CSV, and PDF.
“Our Office is happy to enhance this widely-used resource with a simpler format. A truly successful webpage is not only easy to use but also adaptable to a desktop computer, phone, or other mobile device,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “This page hosts millions of visits each year, and I’m confident that the user experience will be much improved with this new design.”
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office maintains property assessment data for 86 of Tennessee’s 95 counties that utilize the state’s IMPACT Computer-Assisted Mass Appraisal (CAMA) system. The other nine counties, including Chester, Davidson, Hamilton, Hickman, Knox, Montgomery, Rutherford, Shelby, and Williamson, operate their own CAMA systems. The Tennessee Property Assessment Data webpage links users to these counties’ websites for property assessment information.