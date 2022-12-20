3A - new property search.jpg

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has redesigned its most popular webpage with a new look and simplified search component. The updated webpage also features a responsive design for display on mobile devices.

The Tennessee Property Assessment Data (formerly Real Estate Assessment Data) webpage receives more than 20,000 visitors per day. The page allows Tennesseans to search for property values and other key information in counties across the state. The page is located at https://assessment.cot.tn.gov/TPAD.