The Tennessee House of Representatives has passed HJR8, a resolution declaring that the state legislature seeks to join other states in proposing an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to establish term limits on Congress. The bipartisan vote was 53 yeas - 34 nays, overwhelmingly in favor of passage. The effort, sponsored by state Rep. Chris Todd, is being spearheaded by the nonpartisan, grassroots nonprofit U.S. Term Limits.
"Now, more than ever we see the need for limiting the terms of the U.S. Congress,” Rep Chris Todd. “You would be hard-pressed to adequately defend the loss of new ideas and vision we all observe and the potential corruption that comes with being a career politician in Congress."
According to a recent RMG Research poll, 78% of likely voters in Tennessee support term limits on Congress, including strong support among Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.
U.S. Term Limits President Philip Blumel commended the Tennessee House of Representatives.
“The people of Tennessee are lucky to have public servants who see what is going on in D.C. and are willing to take action to fix it,” he said. “They know that Congress won't set term limits on itself. Therefore, it is the obligation of the states to do so.”
Once the senate passes the sister resolution, Tennessee will join other states in the call for a convention for the exclusive purpose of proposing term limits on the U.S. Congress. Thirty-four state legislatures must pass similar resolutions on the topic and approve the term limits amendment before it goes to the states for ratification.