No Trash November

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Nobody Trashes Tennessee announces its second No Trash November, a month-long statewide initiative encouraging Tennesseans to participate in cleanup events in their communities. Last year’s inaugural campaign included over 1,000 volunteers who collected over 47,000 pounds of litter from the state’s roadways.

“We want to ensure our roadways are safe from the negative effects of litter, especially with the upcoming holidays and increased travel,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Whether intentional or unintentional, litter on our public roads impacts safety, the environment, and the economy, while also detracting from the state’s natural beauty.”