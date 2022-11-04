3A - fight flu.jpg

The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans over the age of 6 months to receive this year’s flu vaccine. Vaccinations for flu will be free on Wed., Nov. 9 at all local health departments in the state for Fight Flu ’22.

‘’Getting a flu shot is the most important thing we can all do to help prevent the flu and keep ourselves, loved ones and everyone around us healthy,’’ said TDH Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. ‘’We know flu vaccines are safe, effective, and protect against the most common types of flu circulating, so I urge everyone eligible to receive a flu shot to do so.’’