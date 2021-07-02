In order to celebrate Park and Recreation Month in July, Tennessee State Parks are inviting visitors to share their park experiences online. The project is part of a variety of events tied to the month-long initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association.
Visitors can submit their stories about unique experiences at the parks or expressions of what the parks mean to them through a link on the state parks website, stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/tn_state_parks_visitor_stories. Some of the submitted stories will be shared on the website and state parks’ social media sites throughout July.
“We always love to hear from our visitors about their experiences in Tennessee State Parks, and this is a special opportunity for them,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “This is a chance for everyone to share their stories and hear from others. Our state parks have always played a special role, and they have become even more instrumental in people’s lives during the pandemic. This is a way for everyone to share what they have experienced.”
Tullahoma is centrally located between two major state parks, including Tims Ford in Winchester and Old Stone Fort Archaelogical in Manchester. The city is also home to the Short Springs Natural Area.
All the events set through the month will cover all ages and abilities in order to provide entertainment for all. This will also provide opportunities for visitors to achieve healthier lifestyles and promote understanding of nature and conservation.
The national observance of Park and Recreation Month began in 1985. The month highlights the vital role local park and recreation professionals, such as the staff at Tennessee State Parks, play in building strong communities.