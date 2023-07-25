The Department of Education released individual district scores Tuesday for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) and End Of Course (EOC) test results.
TCAP scores are based on student comprehension in different subject areas. Third through fifth-grade students are tested in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics and science. Middle school students are tested in the same three subjects, and additionally, social studies. EOC scores are based on five subjects at the high school level. Those students are tested on Algebra I and II, Geometry, English I and II, United States History and Biology.
“Tullahoma City Schools had a 99 percent participation rate for these end-of-year assessments, something that we are very proud about,” said Susan Johnston, TCS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment. “The TCAP and EOC scores provide one set of data that allows us to showcase our strengths and identify improvement areas. While there are certainly areas for growth, it’s worth noting that the district’s scores in ELA, Social Studies, Math and Biology scores are the highest that they have been since 2017. We will continue to use these scores to help our students improve moving forward, but it has been wonderful to see the progress made.”
TCS finished higher than the state results in three subjects: U.S. History, ELA and Biology. Additionally, Tullahoma third through eighth-graders saw tremendous improvement from the 2022 results, improving in all four TCAP subjects tested – ELA, Math, Science and Social Studies. Tullahoma High School students also improved their scores in the Algebra I and Biology I portions of the EOC.
“This data highlights the progress and success of our students as well as our teachers' commitment to ensuring excellent learning experiences across grade levels and content areas,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “It is especially exciting to see that in all third through eighth-grade subjects, the district scores were higher than the 2022 results. While we take time to celebrate the successes, we also recognize the opportunities for improvement and will focus our efforts there. Our TCS administrators, teachers and instructional coaches will begin analyzing these results to make appropriate instructional decisions that meet our students’ needs.”
Parents can access their student’s individualized TCAP scores by logging into the TCAP Family Portal. Custom reports and student resources are also provided on the TCAP Family Portal. Additionally, each TCS campus will be sending home an individualized student report.