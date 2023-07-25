Test scores art.jpg

The Department of Education released individual district scores Tuesday for the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) and End Of Course (EOC) test results.

TCAP scores are based on student comprehension in different subject areas. Third through fifth-grade students are tested in English Language Arts (ELA), mathematics and science. Middle school students are tested in the same three subjects, and additionally, social studies. EOC scores are based on five subjects at the high school level. Those students are tested on Algebra I and II, Geometry, English I and II, United States History and Biology.