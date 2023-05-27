Keeling gavel

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is suing Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky, and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves, for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people and violating the Telephone Consumer Protect Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws. Avid Telecom sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to telephone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry between December 2018 and January 2023 – approximately 200 million of those calls were to numbers in Tennessee.

“Everybody hates robocalls, especially when they are used to take advantage of our most vulnerable citizens,” General Skrmetti said. “I appreciate the efforts of this bipartisan group to stop this relentless annoyance and protect Tennesseans from exploitive interruptions.”

Recommended for you