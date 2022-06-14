While inflation continues to climb along with prices at the pump, there may be a bit of good news for consumers on the horizon as the state of Tennessee has revealed August will be tax-free when it comes to purchasing food in the Volunteer State.
The tax-free August begins at the stroke of midnight on Aug. 1 and will continue until the clock strikes 12 on the night of Aug. 31. During that period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free although items purchased from vending machines and micro markets will still be subject to sales tax.
“Food and food ingredients” are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food. For more information and examples of food and food ingredients, please see Important Notice 17-20. The most common example of a dealer selling food and food ingredients is a grocery store. Food and food ingredients are those items otherwise taxed at the 4% state sales tax rate plus the applicable local rate.
While food will be tax free at stores and restaurants, all dealers will still be made to properly report sales made during the sales tax holiday.
Prior to the tax-free August, there will be a tax-free weekend on clothing, school supplies and computers from July 29-31. Gun safes and safety equipment will be tax free for the entire year beginning July 1 in Tennessee.