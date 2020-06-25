There will be two tax-free weekends in Tennessee this year, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.
According to the department, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two sales tax holidays for 2020 only. The traditional tax-free weekend will take place from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 31 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.
This tax-free weekend is the annual sales tax holiday where anyone can purchase clothing, school supplies and certain electronic devices under certain price thresholds with no sales tax.
The special second tax-free weekend will take place Aug. 7 – 9. During this weekend, there will be no sales tax applied on retail food and drink at restaurants and limited service restaurants.
Anyone can participate in the sales tax holiday weekends, according to the department of revenue. Online goods priced under the thresholds are eligible. Items must be purchased for personal use, not for business or trade.
The standard sales tax holiday will resume in 2021.
For a full list of what is tax exempt during tax-free weekend, click here.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.