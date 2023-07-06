Horse disease

The Tennessee State Veterinarian is advising horse owners of cases of Equine Herpes Virus One (EHV-1) in a neighboring state.

Last week, two horses at horse show in Lexington, Virginia tested positive for EHV-1. EHV in all forms is highly infectious and found worldwide. EHV-1 can cause upper respiratory disease, neurological disease, abortions, and neonatal death.