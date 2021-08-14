The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network announced it will hold its statewide event on Wednesday Sept. 8 through Thursday Sept. 9.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than one in every 25 people had suicidal thoughts in 2019. In Tennessee, the statewide suicide rate is higher than the national suicide rate, where three to four people were lost due to suicide each day.
The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network (TSPN) draws awareness to this public health issue throughout the year, and these efforts culminate during a statewide event each September. This year’s event is slated for Sept. 8 and 9 at the Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro. The two-day event will focus on the resilience seen from 2020 to 2021 and will recognize the efforts of TSPN volunteers and organizational partners, as well as state department collaborators, in suicide prevention.
On Sept. 8, TSPN is excited to present John Midgley, the “Mental Health Magician.” Guests will also enjoy a 20s-themed party, featuring a DJ, photo booth, “Best Dressed” costume contest and more. On Sept. 9, TSPN will celebrate the regional award winners, present the Madge and Ken Tullis, MD, Suicide Prevention Award, and dedicate this year’s Love Never Dies memorial quilt. Nationally renowned performer Frank King, “the Mental Health Comedian,” will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.
Sponsorships are available for one or both days of the event. Sponsorships range from $300 to $3,000 and can include promotion via social media, messaging, signage, program ad space, and complimentary tickets, among other benefits.
Information on the September event schedule, sponsorship levels, registration information, and more can be found online at tspn.org.
If you or a loved one are thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TN to 741741.
The TSPN is the statewide grassroots public-private organization working to reduce the number of Tennesseans lost to suicide. The organization pursues its goal of suicide prevention awareness by providing trainings, presentations, resources, literature, and awareness events across the state at no cost. For more information go to www.tspn.org.