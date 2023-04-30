Hillsboro resident Mark Newman walks down his front steps, tapping his white cane as he makes his way across a concrete walking path to the shop where for decades, he has tuned and restored pianos. Despite being born blind, Newman, 62, has spent his career keeping pianos in tune for area residents, churches and even a celebrity now and then.

“One of the first things that happened that made people realize there was a problem is that during my first Christmas, well they got to noticing that my eyes did not react to the Christmas tree lights,” Newman said from his home in Hillsboro.