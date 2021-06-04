Stephanie Dowdy has joined Harton Realty as an Affiliate Broker. Stephanie’s real estate career started 20 years ago in the greater Nashville area before she returned home to the Tullahoma with her husband, Scott, and daughter, Shelby. She has an extensive knowledge of foreclosure properties, HUD homes, and other investment properties. Stephanie has a passion for remodeling and design. She loves it when homes and towns are revitalized and restored.
For the past decade, Stephanie has also worked in the financial industry for Edward Jones Investments helping clients plan for their long term goals (which she plans to continue to do) - such as retirement savings, estate needs, education plans, and other investments. She is also very active in the community with various charitable organizations, schools, and church. Stephanie is committed to assisting Buyers and Sellers by listening to her clients' needs while utilizing her excellent communication skills.
“We are thrilled to have Stephanie at Harton Realty. With her background, knowledge, and tenure in this industry, she will bring a lot to our team. We look forward to helping her be successful.” said Joe Lester, Managing Broker.