Dr. Catherine Stephens will be the next superintendent of Tullahoma City Schools.
The Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education made the move at a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon, putting an end to the latest superintendent search for the district.
The board nominated and approved Stephens for the position unanimously.
Stephens said she was “honored” for the selection and was excited to come aboard.
“I look forward to joining this amazing team and continuing the legacy of excellence and commitment to ensuring student success,” she said. “I am excited to embark upon this new journey and look forward to making Tullahoma my home."
“First I want to thank Dr. Tammy Grissom and the TSBA staff, Interim Director Scott Hargrove, Board Secretary Sandy Vaughn, all the administrative building staff, all principals and their teachers and staff and the citizens who have attended the meetings and offered your support and ideas in the search for a new director of schools” said School Board Chairman Pat Welsh.
Stephens will come to Tullahoma from Williamson County, where she has been serving as an associate director of schools for Franklin Special School District. She is also currently an adjunct professor at Lipscomb University.
Stephens also shared with The News her “initial” plans upon starting on the job.
“In my initial days I look forward to listening to and observing the great things happening in each of the schools and across the district and community,” Stephens said. “As I prepared for this new leadership role I spent hours upon hours researching all I could about Tullahoma City Schools. I learned a tremendous amount about this amazing district and simply can’t wait to see, first hand, these great happenings.”
Stephens also acknowledged the historic role she will play in the Tullahoma City Schools story as the first ever female director of schools.
“This unique honor of being the first female superintendent is both humbling and moving, as it opens a door for others,” she said. "As I embark upon this new role, I hope to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and to achieve their goals in whatever area they wish to pursue.”
As a mother of two daughters, Stephens said she has “always guided my children to pursue their passions, just like I have by pursuing this new leadership role.”
“I look forward to joining the team of women already serving in Tullahoma City Schools from the teachers and staff to the leaders in place, not to mention the five female school board members,” she said.
Chairman Welsh will proceed with contract negotiations with Stephens. School officials sent out a notice that a special-called meeting has been set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 30 to consider the contract for Stephens.
