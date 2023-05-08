Dr Catherine Stephens

Tullahoma Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens has been selected to be part of the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Steering Committee to advise the implementation of the new, student-based K-12 education funding formula, which goes into effect the 2023-24 school year.

"Tennessee is embarking upon an exciting new chapter with the implementation of the TISA funding formula to meet the needs of each Tennessee student,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Thank you to these dedicated and passionate individuals, who are willing to continue their service on behalf of our kids.”

