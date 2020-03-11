Tullahoma City Schools has announced Dr. Catherine Stephens will be the next director of schools.
At a special-called meeting this afternoon, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education nominated and unanimously approved Stephens to be the next leader of the school district.
Stephens is the city's first ever female director of schools in the school system's history.
Stephens comes from the Franklin Special School District in Williamson County, where she is the associate director of schools for teaching and learning. She is also an adjunct professor at Lipscomb University.
Stephens has previous experience as a principal at multiple elementary schools, as well as teaching experience at the elementary level and the collegiate level.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information become available.